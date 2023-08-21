GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department arrested a man for installing hidden cameras inside an Airbnb bedroom.

Larry Goisse, 38, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged for installing hidden cameras in a residence in the 100 block of Dale Drive in Silver Spring.

A couple from Texas rented the bedroom on Aug. 5, 2022. After arriving, they found cameras hidden inside smoke detectors in the bedroom and bathroom. They left the house and reported the incident to police.

When officers arrived, the homeowner denied knowing anything about the cameras and allowed them to search the residence. He told officers that his twin brother, Larry Goisse, and another man lived at the home. The other man, a renter, allowed officers to search his room where another hidden camera was found inside a smoke detector.

Goisse would not allow officers into his bedroom.

After obtaining a warrant, officers found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and other evidence connecting Goisse to the crimes.

An arrest warrant was issued for Larry Goisse, charging him with peeping tom, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia along with illegal installation of visual surveillance in private areas.

On Aug. 17, Montgomery County officers transported Goisse to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.