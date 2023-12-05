MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department said they have arrested a man in connection to a string of robberies that took place in Silver Spring.

On Nov. 28, police responded to the home of Tremaine McDowell at the 8700 block of 1st Avenue in Silver Spring for the report of a domestic-related assault.

While police were at the scene, they saw multiple Apple MacBooks, iPhones, AirPods and other items in the living room.

Police had been investigating a string of residential burglaries that took place between June and Nov. of 2023 in the Lenox Park Apartments, The Veridian and the Arrive Apartments.

McDowell was a suspect.

Police said they arrested and charged 41-year-old Tremaine McDowell of Silver Spring with multiple burglary-related charges and domestic violence-related crimes in connection to a string of burglaries in the Silver Spring area.

McDowell is being held without bond.