SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that three men, two of whom were armed, robbed a Silver Spring restaurant overnight on Thursday.

MCDP officers responded to the Shalla restaurant on Sligo Avenue around 12:20 a.m. for the report of an armed robbery.

Police said that three men who were wearing masks went into the restaurant. Two of the men had firearms and one had a red bag.

The armed men stole items from victims inside the restaurant. The three left with the stolen items, when police say they headed towards Washington, D.C.

Images courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Police said that one suspect was described to be a “heavy-set male wearing a black BMW hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants and carrying a shotgun.”

A second suspect was “wearing all-black clothing, a black jacket and carrying a long rifle firearm.”

The third suspect was “wearing a black jacket, white sweatshirt, black pants and a white facemask.”

Police asked that anyone with any information leave a tip online or call 1-866-411-8477.