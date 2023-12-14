ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — If shoppers come to Rockville Town Square they’ll notice signs outside of businesses warning thieves and shoplifters to beware, as business owners say they’ve noticed an increase in theft, causing them to take action.

Dawson’s Market is just one of the places to shop around Rockville Town Square. Outside of its doors, reads a sign banning people from bringing in bookbags or duffle bags.

In October, a man was caught trying to steal food from the grocery store. When he was stopped by an employee and asked to leave the store without any stolen items, he approached the employee with a knife.

While no one was hurt, Bart Yablonsky, the owner of Dawson’s Market, says it has to stop.

“We just realize that a lot of people were coming in with bags and using those bags to conceal items,” he said. “Either putting a bag in the shopping cart with them and then as they’re walking around the store, filling up the bag or just grabbing something, kind of going around a corner real quick or going into the bathroom and putting it into their backpack.”

Yablonsky said he noticed the increase in the last few months.

“Businesses, especially grocery businesses work on small margins to begin with,” Yablonsky said. “If you start losing product, that’s going to put the business out or it’s going to cause the business to have to raise the prices.”

Just a couple steps away from the market, is Nature By Trejok, a contemporary boutique, where the owner, Kenya Garcia has had to put up a similar sign.

“Inside the store, I lost a pair of shoes, jewelry, [and] little things,” Garcia said. “I feel devastated because I lost $4,000.”

Garcia said she is doing her best to try and prevent theft from happening. She said she has recently started working with police and hired a security team that will install security cameras and an alarm system.