MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Snow plowing companies have had a lot of work to do this week as snowfall made it’s way around the county.

One snow plow truck driver has been working around the clock.

“In the past couple of days, we’ve been clearing roads, clearing lawns for our commercial companies, applying deicer, salt and any other material that needs to go down to prevent the slippage and liability that goes on the properties,” said Hunter Fagan, President and CEO of Hunter’s Property Maintenance.

He says it’s a 24/7 job and Monday wasn’t any different.

“You kind of just have to be on standby and make sure you’re prepared. Your best bet is to just kind of stay ahead of it,” Fagan said.

Neighbors say they are preparing for cold weather temperatures set for Wednesday.

“I trust that they’ll [snow plow drivers] come through the night to help clear the roads. They’re really good here in Germantown,” Neighbor Bessie said. “They make sure that the roads are clear for anybody to get back to work or school or whatever they have to do.”

Hunter says in comparison to last year, he’s made more money so far this year, but his job is far from over.