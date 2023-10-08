MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department said a man shot and killed his dad Saturday evening in Olney.

Police said that at about 8:25 p.m., the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received a call for a shooting in the 4500 block of Mount Olney Lane.

When officials arrived at the scene, they learned that 25-year-old Nicholas Marquis Stull was possibly inside the home where he lived with his grandparents and armed.

Officers were informed that the victim, 57-year-old Michael Wayne Stull, the suspect’s father, had been shot and was also inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholas Stull was taken into custody by SWAT officers. He has been charged with first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Nicholas Stull had a non-life-threatening, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.