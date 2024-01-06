TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A foot of standing water congested an intersection in Takoma Park on Saturday afternoon.

In a community advisory, Takoma Park Police said the intersection of New Hampshire Ave. and eastbound University Blvd. was experiencing traffic congestion due to heavy rain.

They advised drivers to avoid the intersection if possible and reduce speed to ensure better control of vehicles in the standing water.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said that an occupied vehicle got stranded in the intersection. There was “significant ponding” in the roadway, he said in a post on the X platform.