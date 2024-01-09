TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Standing water accumulated at a busy intersection in Takoma Park on Tuesday, causing traffic congestion and road closures.

The intersection of New Hampshire Ave. and eastbound University Blvd. was flooded due to the inclement weather. Montgomery County Park Police announced that Sligo Creek Parkway between Carrol St. and Flower St. – not far from the intersection – was closed due to the flooding.

Montgomery County – as well as many counties in the DMV – are under flood watches and warnings. The flood warning in Montgomery County will be in effect until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

People were asked not to drive through flood waters or around barricades.