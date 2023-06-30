NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The weather caused some flooding and damage in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland.

A big tree fell down in North Bethesda. It happened on Old Stage Road near Tilden Lane.

The quick-moving storm with tornado warnings left flooding in some parts of Prince George’s County on 23rd Avenue near University Boulevard in East Lewisdale, and on the outer loop of the Beltway between Annapolis Road and the Baltimore Washington Parkway near Greenbelt.

“It seemed to me that it was just really hard rain and the normal amount of wind that accompanies a storm of this nature. But I didn’t sense any powerful wind like you might get with a tornado,” said Linda Raab, a Montgomery County resident.

A tree fell across the road in Raab’s North Bethesda neighborhood.

“We heard a noise that we thought was thunder because we had had a storm just previously and so we didn’t think too much of it,” Raab said.

Neighbors looked outside and saw the damage.

“It has an orange mark on it so it was canceled for removal anyway. It seems like the tree was kind of old,” said neighbor Olga Pavlova.

A utility pole was being held up by the wires attached to Pavlova’s house which ripped part of her roof and siding off.

“The wire pulled our roof so we’re just waiting to see what happened. We’ve never dealt with this before,” Pavlova said. “I can’t say that we’re looking forward to dealing with the insurance company.”