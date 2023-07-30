MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (DC News Now) –Many parts of Montgomery County spent a second day cleaning up from storm damage.

Likely three trees, according to utility crews, destroyed a house along Charles Road near Gridley Road Saturday in Silver Spring. That forced the family inside it to find temporary housing with the help of the American Red Cross.

Fallen trees were a common site around the area.

Crews remove a tree that fell on an SUV next to the entrance of the Grand North Bethesda Apartments and Wisconsin Condominiums.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, and I’ve lived my who life here,” said Ken Hirsch, who lives in Wisconsin.

The tree fell hours after his building lost power.

“The force of the winds. But It lasts for such a short time, it’s amazing,” Hirsch said. “It starts within 10 minutes, and it’s gone, and it’s cleared.”

The SUV, it turns out, belongs to a member of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Services. She and others spent the day helping tenants in both buildings who lost electricity following Friday’s storm.

“They’re taking care of the people, hard-working for us. Good people,” said Renato Jiusei, who lives in the Grand.

Management, according to Jiusei, did its best to take care of those who live there.

“They give us food and water. They really do a good job,” Jiusei said.

Crews removed fallen trees as quickly as they could. But, there is still a lot more to be cleared.