MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 17-year-old student was arrested and charged for bringing part of a ghost gun to school, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

Officers were called to Montgomery Blair High School around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday after the school’s security staff made the discovery about the student.

MCPD said parts of a ghost gun were found on the boy after a self-search. The school’s security staff contacted the boy’s parents and he was taken into custody by MCPD.

In a letter sent to Montgomery Blain High School families, Principal Renay Johnson stated the security team is working with MCPD to investigate the incident.

“We kindly request your cooperation in discussing this matter with your child at home, emphasizing the importance of adhering to school rules and the serious nature of the incident,” Johnson stated. “Please speak with your child about the seriousness of having any weapons or parts of weapons on school property. The behavior will not be tolerated.”

Families with any questions were asked to contact their child’s administrator at (240) 740-7200.

The student is being charged with underage possession of a firearm.