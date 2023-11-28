SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said that one student “allegedly stabbed” another during a fight at Springbrook High School in Silver Spring on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said that officers were dispatched to the school shortly before 11:30 a.m.

A spokesperson with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) said that four students got in a fight and one student was cut.

An MCPD spokesperson said that the student had a “superficial wound and non-life-threatening injuries.” The student was taken to the hospital.

MCPD said that a person was in custody but had not confirmed if that was the actual suspect. MCPS said that the other three students were in custody.