MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — After two months of being closed, Sugarloaf Mountain is now open to the public.

“My parents lived here for 44 years. I got married in this mansion right here. I love this mountain so much. It’s part of me. I live in North Carolina now, so I don’t get to come here very often. I’m so glad to have this opportunity to be back on the mountain,” said Betty Williams, a Sugarloaf Mountain visitor.

The reopening comes after officials say there was an attempted burglary that took place at the Strong Mansion at Sugarloaf Mountain in August.

The suspect and what they planned on taking have not been made clear by authorities.

According to the property owner’s website, Sugarloaf Mountain increased security measures, like installing security cameras.

They also made changes in parking for visitors, installing directional traffic control to prevent vehicles from traveling the wrong way up the mountain exit road.

Some visitors say they are happy to get back into their normal workout routines.

“Prior to its closing, I tried to come out at least once or twice a week. I like to run, jog, hike up, and dance. It’s beautiful. The leaves are starting to change, so it’s a perfect time to come out and enjoy it,” said Kathy McGraw, a Sugarloaf Mountain visitor.

Park hours have been limited from 8 a.m. to sunset. The front gate of the mountain closes at 4 p.m.