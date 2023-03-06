ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man on Monday for several robberies, including one where police say he stole money from a Girl Scout and her mother outside of a Safeway in Rockville

Police said they arrested and charged 25-year-old Gerrard Luke Harrison of Rockville.

Rockville City Police were first called to the Safeway on Shady Grove Road on February 12. A Girl Scout and her mother were selling cookies outside of the store when they reported that a man grabbed their money box and fled.

Police said the second robbery happened in the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive on February 18. Rockville City Police responded after a food delivery driver was robbed by a man armed with a gun.

Investigators with Rockville City Police and the Montgomery County Police Department identified Harrison as the suspect in these robberies. They charged him with armed robbery, robbery firearm possession, use of a handgun in connection with a felony, second-degree assault and handgun on person.

Police said they found several pieces of evidence inside Harrison’s home while executing their warrant. They said they were working to determine if Harrison was involved in any other cases and if any other charges will be filed.