MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said a restaurant fire that injured an employee and caused significant damage to the business appeared to be “suspicious in nature.”

Crews with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) were at Rumba Y Carbon, located at 11222 Grandview Ave. in Wheaton, on Sunday.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for MCFRS, said Monday that the restaurant remained closed for business and that the fire left $750,000 in damages: $500,000 to the building, itself, and $250,000 to items inside the restaurant.

The worker who was hurt in the fire had injuries that Piringer said weren’t considered life-threatening.