MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — School officials are investigating after swastikas were reportedly found graffitied at a Rockville high school on Monday, Nov. 6.

In a letter to parents of students at Thomas S. Wooton High School, Principal Douglas Nelson said students found the symbols drawn on a desk and bathroom wall and reported their findings to administrators.

Staff promptly removed the drawings after the instances were reported.

Now, administrators are conducting investigations and will hand out consequences in line with Montgomery County Public Schools’s Student Code of Conduct.

“Events like what we experienced today are wrong,” Nelson wrote in the email. “They have absolutely no place at Wooten High School or any place in our community, as the depiction of a swastika on school furniture and property is antisemitic.”

Nelson called the behavior “inappropriate and unacceptable,” making community members feel targeted and unsafe.

In the letter, Nelson also urged parents and caregivers to speak to their students about standing up against hateful acts.

“It takes all of us to do this work,” he said. “Please continue to do the deliberate work at home to support our work at school.”