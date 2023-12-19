TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are reminding people not to reserve parking spaces along city streets. The advisory follows complaints that people use cones to save spots for drivers.

“I can understand, you know, people trying to reserve a spot just because it’s difficult to get one,” said Michael Odhiambo.

Annette LeBlanc found a parking spot after she waited a bit. She’s not a fan of those who save parking spaces but appreciates the warning.

“It sounds a little bit of a sign of desperation to me,” said LeBlanc about those who save spaces. “But I think that to the extent the parking is public, then that should not be done.”

Police say that reserving a spot is not illegal. Parking spaces on streets are shared spaces that belong to everyone. All you’re doing when you do that, according to police, is making other drivers angry. The reminder helps reduce potential conflicts between the person who reserves the spot and a driver trying to park there.

“I guess they’re trying to discourage people from driving,” said Odhiambo. “But we are still driving, so we need to consider other drivers as well.”

Police encourage you to use a public parking lot if you can’t find a space along the street.