TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Takoma Park Police Department said that officers arrested a woman for neglecting children after it received reports about a number of incidents at a home.

The department said police went to the 1100 block of Linden Ave. on March 21 around 11:50 a.m. after a UPS delivery driver reported that a toddler opened the door of an apartment there. The driver entered the apartment and found no parent.

When officers arrived, they said they found two visibly upset children in unsanitary conditions. Like the delivery driver, the police found no parent, nor could any be contacted.

Police purchased diapers for the children and cleaned them up. While officers were there, Josiane Kameni Sahok, the mother of the children, arrived at the apartment with a third child who was 5 years old. Officers determined that the children who were alone in the apartment had been there by themselves for several hours.

Sahok was provided with assistance and given the necessary information to get food and other necessities for the children.

On April 12, at around 2 p.m., police were at the apartment, again, after a construction worker reported that a small child had fallen from a third-floor window. The child, who was one of the children home alone on March 21, survived the fall.

On April 13, officers followed up with Sahok and determined that the apartment still was unfit for children. Officers again offered assistance and information to Sahok.

On April 17, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Sahok for child neglect. They took her into custody the following day. Child Protective Services took custody of her three children.