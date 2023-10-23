MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews were at a Target store in Gaithersburg Monday afternoon after a number of shopping carts caught fire outside of the building.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) posted about the fire at the store, which is located at 25 Grand Corner Ave. in the Rio shopping center.

Piringer said when crews arrived, they found the signature red, plastic shopping carts on fire near the front of the Target. Firefighters put out the flames. No one was hurt.

(Pete Piringer/ Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

Piringer shared pictures of the carts after the fire was out, along with a shot of the building’s exterior which cleared showed the charring that took place as a result of the fire.

There was no immediate indication of how the fire started.