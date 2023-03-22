SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A popular Silver Spring diner suddenly announced that it was closing on Wednesday.

A note taped to the doors to Tastee Diner said that they were closed and thanked the community.

“Sorry, the Tastee Diner of Silver Spring has closed. Thank you for the opportunity of letting us serve you for so many years,” the note read.

The owners said the diner was closing due to personal medical reasons.

“This comes as a surprise. I feel for the owners who feel they have to close and the employees who worked at Tastee Diner. I wish them the best. We’ll miss our Downtown Silver Spring institution,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a tweet.