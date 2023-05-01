MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a taxi driver raped a girl at his home in Silver Spring after the girl called a cab service for a ride to meet a friend.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the girl called the taxi service around 3 a.m. on Jan. 4. She needed a lift to a location outside of Montgomery County. Officers said Orlin Martinez Orellana, 24, was the driver who picked her up.

Investigators said Martinez Orellana took the girl to the destination. After they got there, the girl determined the friend wasn’t going to meet her. Police said she asked Martinez Orellana to take her back to her home, but, instead, Martinez Orellana took the girl to his home in Silver Spring, against her will. That’s when the girl said he raped her.

Through their investigation, detectives identified Martinez Orellana as the person who drove the girl that morning. They said they located him on April 28 and interviewed him and that Martinez Orellana “made statements of involvement.”

The charges against Martinez Orellana are second-degree rape and sex abuse of a minor. As of May 1, he was in jail, with no bond.

Detectives said they believe other people may have had similar encounters with Martinez Orellana and asked that those people contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

The Montgomery County Department of Police noted that detectives believe some people may be reluctant to contact the department because of immigration status concerns. The police department said it will not ask about anyone’s immigration status to support immigration enforcement.