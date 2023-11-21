MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for a shooting in Germantown and charged him as an adult. They also said that he was accused of having a loaded gun in a school.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that Lekota Martin, Jr. of Clarksburg was accused of shooting into a home on Crystal Hill Circle in Germantown on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Nobody was injured during the shooting. The victims called police after hearing a gunshot and finding bullet holes inside their home.

Police said that Martin, Jr. was also believed to have had a loaded firearm with an extended magazine inside of a Montgomery County school. MCDP said this gun was recovered on Friday, Nov. 17.

Officers arrested Martin, Jr. on Monday, Nov. 20. He was transported and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, possession of a loaded handgun and other weapons-related charges.