MONTGOMERY COUNTY (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in Silver Spring on Friday evening.

MCPD said that at about 10:00 p.m., they responded to the 11400 block of Stewart Lane for the report of a shooting.

When Officers arrived at the scene, they found a teen girl who had been shot. They also located shell casings in the parking lot.

Police said three vehicles were struck by rounds as well as an apartment building.

The girl was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.