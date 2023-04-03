MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a woman from Tennessee was arrested for abducting her 8-year-old granddaughter in March.

The Montgomery County Department of Police arrested 41-year-old Karla Vanessa Martinez for abducting Miriam Garcia, her granddaughter, on March 25.

Police said that Miriam went missing outside of her residence in Gaithersburg on that evening.

Detectives identified Martinez as the suspect in the case and said that she had taken Miriam to Springfield, Tennessee. Police obtained a warrant on March 27 and notified the Springfield Police Department.

Police said that the two were found in a parking lot in Springfield on March 30. Martinez was arrested, and Miriam was returned to her family unharmed.

Montgomery County police said that Martinez is facing kidnapping-related charges.