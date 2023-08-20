MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) –Over 180 thousand fans of Ferris wheels, farm animals, and funnel cakes headed to Gaithersburg, Maryland during this year’s Montgomery County Agricultural Fair.

What started in the late 1940s, thanks to the 4-H and members of the Future Farmers of America has grown into one of the state of Maryland’s largest county fairs.

Ronalda Macauley attended the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair along with her daughter on Saturday.

“It’s my first time here, and I’m looking forward to the animals and funnel cake.”

While rides, animals, and games are popular at any fair, one of the most popular activities is eating.

Teenage, Hudson Mager is a self-proclaimed “fair food expert” and he was open with his favorite “fair fare.”

“The fair food you can’t miss is definitely the corn dogs. The donut burger is the most extraordinary thing I’ve tasted in a while.”

Anyone walking on the fair’s midway will see a lot of people holding a plate full of funnel cake.

“Absolutely delicious” is the way Hilary White