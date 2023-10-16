DICKERSON, Md. (DC News Now) — The historic White’s Ferry dock is quiet and has been since December 2020 when the ferry ceased operation after private landowners in both Maryland and Virginia could not settle a dispute over land. Now, more talks about ways to reopen the ferry could change that.

The ferry was established in 1786 and moved cars, bicycles and people across the Potomac River from Loudoun County, Va. to Montgomery County, Md. for decades.

“I come down from Brunswick or Point of Rocks down through here, down farther towards Washington, but stop at White’s very frequently,” said Bob Brenengen, a local biker.

New owners Chuck and Stacy Kuhn bought the ferry in February of 2021 and have been working with leaders in Maryland and Virginia to reopen it.

They want to sell the ferry to Montgomery County to try and invoke eminent domain to acquire the Virginia site.

People rallied at the ferry last year with hopes of it reopening.

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass says the county wants to come to an agreement.

“There were nearly 800 trips every single day, getting people to work, to shopping, to visiting family. It also provided relief for meeting our climate goals because now that has been closed, people have had to drive dozens and dozens of miles out of their way every single day to meet their daily needs,” said Glass.

The county is working on a solution with the landholders.

DC News Now reached out to property owners but did not hear back.

The Montgomery County Council is set to talk about it again at an upcoming hearing.