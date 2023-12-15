MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Friday that officers arrested a third person whom they wanted in connection to deadly shooting that took place in Montgomery Village in November.

Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said it took Rodrigo Hernandez, 18, of Gaithersburg into custody on Dec. 14, two days after officers obtained an arrest warrant for him.

Investigators said Hernandez was one of three people involved in the killing of Alan Garnica, 22.

Officers were in the 18400 block of Lost Knife Circle on Nov. 10 after a shooting. They found Garnica and a second person who’d been hurt. Garnica died there. Medics took the other person to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

MCDP said Hernandez faces a charge of first-degree murder. Police said Kenes Yair Guevara, 19, and Osman Antonio Maldonado, 20, whom they arrested on Nov. 21, face the same charge.