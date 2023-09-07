MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says it responded to a crash Thursday morning involving 5 vehicles and a school bus.

Three people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The school bus was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Fire and rescue workers said they responded to reports of the crash at around 8:20 a.m.

At 9:43 a.m. officials said in a post on X that they had turned the scene over to the Montgomery County Police Department to investigate the crash.