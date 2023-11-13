DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) –The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said three suspects drove a Hyundai Sedan into the front door of a gun store Sunday, stealing guns and ammunition before driving away in a second vehicle.

Alexandre Rosenthal, the owner of AM Shooting Supply, a guns and ammunition store in Damascus, said burglaries are seeming to become more prevalent in the area.

“We sell guns and ammunition. We sell the accessories. We do a lot of repairs on the older guns,” said Rosenthal.

AM Shooting Supply has been in business since 2015 – the Damascus location opened in 2019.

“I’ve been working hard to build a store. and it just bothers me that somebody would go and go and do that,” said Rosenthal.

The owner of a vape shop two doors down from the gun store said they’ve had multiple robberies since last year.

“Our first robbery was Thanksgiving of last year, and then we didn’t see anything until the last three months. And then it’s been really regular after that. It’s concerning for the community, but [also] this is my livelihood. This is what puts food on my family’s table,” said Courtney Weber, store owner of Stay Lit.

Rosenthal has since taken all of his merchandise down and keeps them locked away until police find the suspects.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. MCPD has not yet released any security camera footage of the burglary. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.