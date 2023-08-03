GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Gaithersburg said they arrested a 13, 16 and 17-year-old in relation to an armed robbery and carjacking that happened on Wednesday, June 21.

According to detectives, a man was driving on Wayne Avenue when he was followed and then blocked by six people in a jeep. The group exited their vehicle pointing guns at the man and demanding his phone and other possessions.

They drove away in the two vehicles after assaulting the man and taking his things.

Three of the people believed to be responsible have been taken into custody. A 13-year-old was charged and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

A 16-year-old was arrested on a warrant and is charged as an adult. He is currently being held in Washington D.C. on unrelated charges.

A 17-year-old was also arrested and has been charged as an adult. He was held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.