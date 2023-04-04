MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some lanes of traffic on Interstate 495 were blocked Tuesday morning while crews worked to put out a fire on a limo bus.

Members of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) were on the inner loop of I-495 between River Road and the split for I-270 Spur around 11:10 a.m. after receiving word about the fire.

MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer tweeted pictures and video of the scene, noting that no passengers were on board the Chariots for Hire bus and that the driver was fine.

The images Piringer included in the tweet showed the burned out bus as well as firefighters inside it. The traffic slowdown caused by the lane closures also was visible.