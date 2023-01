BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was at the site of trench collapse in Bethesda Tuesday morning.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for MCFRS, tweeted that workers were digging for a sewage line in the 5300 block of Cromwell Dr. near Massachusetts Avenue when the 10-foot trench caved in.

Piringer said the ground caved in around a worker, but the worker was able to free himself and no one was injured seriously.