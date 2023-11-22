MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said a trooper was injured in Bethesda on Tuesday evening.

MSP said that a little after 11:00 p.m., they responded to the area of I-270 at Tuckerman Lane for the report of flooding in the area.

A trooper was sitting in his patrol car with its emergency lights activated and diverting traffic from the flooding when a car crashed into the rear of the trooper’s patrol car.

The trooper, who suffered minor injuries, was transported to the hospital and has since been released.

The man in the car was identified as Collin Rono, 21, of Potomac, Maryland. He was charged with driving under the influence.

Rono was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.