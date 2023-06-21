MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash between two trucks on I-495 blocked all traffic on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the outer loop of I-495 near Bradley Boulevard around 7 p.m. The two tractor-trailers jack-knifed and blocked all of the outer loop lanes.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue assisted in the response. A spokesperson said that there was a fuel spill in the crash as well.

DC News Now observed responders working to remove one truck. The other truck had damage in the front.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

As of 8:47 p.m., all of the lanes were still blocked. The Maryland State Highway Association was helping with detours.