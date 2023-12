MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and EMS said two people were in the hospital after a collision on Southbound I-270.

Fire and EMS said in a post on the X platform that the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Crews were in the area of Montrose Rd in the express lanes on I-270 where they said two vehicles collided and overturned.

Two victims, both adults, were reportedly taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.