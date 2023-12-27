MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 70-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by two cars Tuesday night in Rockville, police said.

Officials were dispatched to the area of Veirs Mill Rd. and Atlantic Ave. at about 6:50 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision.

While initial reports said that the crash likely involved a car and motorcycle, an update on Wednesday with more findings from the investigation said that there was no motorcycle in the crash.

Police said that a woman was crossing Veirs Mill Rd. at Atlantic Ave. when she was hit by a Toyota Supra and Toyota Prius driving eastbound on Veirs Mill Rd.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman died there. She was identified as 70-year-old Teresa Moreno De Mejia, of Rockville.

Both drivers remained at the scene.

Police are no longer looking for a third vehicle and have determined that she was hit only by the two Toyotas.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (240) 773-6620. This is an ongoing investigation.