MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said two people were injured after a car crash Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to 18900 Frederick Rd., near Wheatfield Drive, IAO Game Preserve Rd, and Great Seneca Stream Park, for a collision with entrapment involving two cars.

First responders said the two drives were extricated from the vehicles and transported to the hospital.

As of 12:37 p.m., NB Rt355 Frederick Rd IOA Game Preserve Rd was shut down due to the collision.