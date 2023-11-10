MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County said they were investigating a double shooting in Montgomery Village that left one person dead Friday.

Officers were in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Cir. at around 12:30 p.m. after they received reports of gunfire. Police said when they got to the location, which is in the Cider Mill Apartments, they got a second call for shots in a nearby block.

After officers arrived at that location — the 18400 block of Lost Knife Cir. — they found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, and police said he had critical injuries.

Officers responded to the location of the initial call shortly after where they found an unconscious male. He died there. Police did not know how old this person was.

The apartment community where the shooting took place is near the now-defunct Lakeforest Mall complex.

Police said that there were no suspects in custody. Officials were still investigating as of 4 p.m.