MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County said they shut down a large portion of I-270 after an officer was struck in a collision.

Police said in a post on the X platform that I-270 northbound north of Watkins Mill was completely shut down until further notice.

At around 3:50 a.m. officers were attempting to stop a driver they suspected of being intoxicated.

An officer exited his vehicle and attempted to deploy stop sticks, a device used to deflate tires.

Police said the officer was struck but the suspected drunk driver while attempting to deploy the device. Another officer was successful in stopping the vehicle further up the road.

Two people were found inside the vehicle and taken into custody.

The Officer suffered very serious injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition.