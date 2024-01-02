MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in the DMV Tuesday Morning.

According to the Survey, the earthquake centered around Montgomery County at about 12:50 a.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue confirmed on the X platform that they had received reports of people feeling the earthquake. They also said that no injuries had been reported.

Fire and Rescue officials went on to say that they had not received any reports of damages.