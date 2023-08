MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said that a person is trapped inside their vehicle after striking a home and downing a live wire onto their vehicle.

The accident took place in the 2200 block of McAuliffe Dr. in Twinbrook sometime before 8 a.m. on August 10.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said that one person was trapped by a live power line inside the crashed vehicle.

Crews were awaiting PEPCO in order to shut down the power and access the vehicle.