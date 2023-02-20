SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — A South Florida family is in mourning after they learned a loved one perished in Saturday’s fire at the Arrive Silver Spring Apartments.

Melanie Diaz, 25, lived on the 11th Floor of Tower-A, the building where the fire started on the seventh floor.

Diaz’s parents said that firefighters found her body on the ninth floor as she tried to escape with her two dogs, which also perished.

Diaz moved into the building about two years ago, shortly after she graduated from Georgetown University, and had worked as an event planner for the Aspen Institute.

“She was always laughing, you know,” said her father, Cesar Diaz. “She wanted to make people comfortable. Always when she see people sad or angry, she always made those people’s faces smile.”

Melanie Diaz grew up in Coconut Creek, northwest of Ft. Lauderdale. She last visited her family over Christmas, said the family. They planned to travel to Silver Spring next week to see her.

“I’m taking it day by day. I’m taking it hour by hour,” said her boyfriend, Michael Sobalvarro.

The two dated for the last six years and met while both were attending Georgetown.

“What really attracted me to her was her good spirit, her ambition. She was a silent leader who always tried to bring people who may not have been part of the conversation, she went out of her way to bring people in. She was very sweet. She cared about the environment. She cared about animals,” Sobalvarro said.

Cesar Diaz worried about seeing his daughter move into the building since he said it lacked safety features including fire extinguishers and sprinklers.

Sprinklers were not required when the building was constructed over 50 years ago. Montgomery County has close to 80 high-rise residential buildings that are at least that old and don’t have sprinklers in the individual units.

Maryland will require all buildings to have sprinklers in them, regardless of when they were built by January 1, 2033. Cesar Diaz wants that date moved up to now.

“Today was my daughter. Tomorrow it could be your daughter, your son, your mother, your father, your wife, your husband. Anybody,” Cesar Diaz said as he fought back tears.

Management of the apartment complex did not respond to DC News Now’s request for comment as of Monday evening.

There was no word when the funeral for Melanie Diaz will happen. Her father said her remains will be cremated with a service that will take place back in South Florida.