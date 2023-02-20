MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that the individual killed in a shooting on a Metrobus on Friday evening was 19-year-old Justice T’Ziyan Elliott of Silver Spring.

Police said that officers were patrolling in the Vista at White Oak apartments around 7:40 p.m. when they saw that the bus had pulled over on Lockwood Drive. When the officers went to assist, they found that a shooting had happened.

Police performed life-saving measures on Elliott, but after Fire and Rescue arrived, Elliott was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials determined that Elliott was sitting in the back of the bus when the suspect got on the bus and confronted Elliott. After an unknown length of time, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Elliott before running.

Police said that other passengers were on the bus when this shooting took place. These passengers are being asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can stay anonymous, and police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.