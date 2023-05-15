MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) released surveillance video of an armed robbery at the America’s Best Wings Silver Spring location on Sunday.

MCPD said on Monday that two suspects entered the restaurant on the 11200 block of New Hampshire Ave. and jumped over the front counter. They said that the suspects “displayed a gun and ordered the employees to the back of the store.”

A suspect “dragged” an employee to the safes in the business and ordered the employee to open the first safe. The employee did so, and the suspects stole an unknown amount of money.

Police said that the victim couldn’t open the second safe, and the suspect started to hit the victim in the head.

The two suspects left in a red Mitsubishi Lancer, which a third suspect was driving.

The incident as well as the suspect car was captured by surveillance cameras. Police released the above video as they continued to search for the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police were offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.