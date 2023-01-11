MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released video Wednesday hoping someone would recognized the person accused of carjacking a man at an ATM on Jan. 4.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the man had gotten out of his car to use the drive-through ATM at Truist Bank, located in the 12000 block of Cherry Hill Rd. in Silver Spring around 9 p.m. A man with a knife came up to ATM customer and demanded money from him. The customer backed away, and the man with the knife got into the customer’s car and drove away.

Investigators asked that anyone who recognizes the person seen in the surveillance footage or who has any other information about what happened call the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070 or (240) 773-TIPS. People also can contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of the accused carjacker.