MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Department of Police’s (MCDP) Drone as First Responder program helped arrest two men suspected of stealing from a Safeway in November 2023.

The department released drone footage from that Wednesday night.

The drone, also known as Raven 1, responded to a Safeway in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. on Nov. 30, after officers received the report of an assault. Raven 1 observed two suspects running out of the store with merchandise. It then followed them to Mayor Lane and Thayer Ave. and provided officers with the description and location of the suspects.

Officers were able to find and arrest the suspects.

26-year-old Brandon Mark and 40-year-old Joseph Paul Lee were charged with theft and obstructing and hindering. They were both transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Lee was released on a $100 bond, while Mark was held without bond due to having a warrant out of D.C.

The Drone as First Responder Program was first launched in November 2023. Between November and December, MCPD says Raven 1 responded to 159 calls in downtown Silver Spring, and was the first on scene for 121 of those calls.

It had an average response time of one minute and 21 seconds and located 27 people.

Raven 1 canceled the need for patrol officers to respond to 22 calls and 13% of calls allowed 40 officers to be redirected to other calls for service.