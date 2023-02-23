Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above video disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police released surveillance footage of the fatal Metrobus shooting that took place on February 17 and left a 19-year-old dead.

Police were still searching for the suspect on February 23. They released surveillance video and images from inside the bus as well as surrounding areas to ask the public if anyone could help identify the individual.

(Image courtesy of Montgomery County police)

19-year-old Justice T’Ziyan Elliott of Silver Spring was pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting, which took place around 7:45 p.m.

Anyone who may know anything is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.