GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County detectives released a surveillance video of suspects believed to be responsible for a home invasion robbery in Rockville on July 10.

Six men approached the victim after exiting his vehicle in the parking garage of his apartment complex. The suspects pulled out guns and announced the robbery.

They stabbed and assaulted the victim and tied his hands behind his back with zip ties. He was forced into the suspects’ vehicle and gave them access to his apartment, where they took a safe containing cash and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

Some of the victim’s family members were unharmed in the apartment during the robbery.

Officers arrived at the scene on Key West Ave. at about 1:25 a.m. and transported the victim to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the suspects is described as a Black man in his 20s with curly hair, a medium build, and armed with a handgun. He wore a black ski mask and clothing.

The other five suspects are described as Black men in their twenties, also armed with handguns. They were all wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspects involved is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.