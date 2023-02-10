MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police released surveillance video from a series of food truck robberies in Montgomery County. They have been searching for suspects that they believe are tied to these thefts.

Police said that the robberies began in January 2023 and have affected food trucks throughout Montgomery County and Takoma Park.

Police were first called to Elvira’s Kitchen Food Truck on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring on January 23. They said that two men approached the food truck in the afternoon, “vaulted the barrier and climbed inside.”

One of the men started pulling something from his waistband, and the employee — who believed it was a weapon — ran out of the truck. Police did not specify how much money was stolen from this truck.

At each of the later robberies, the suspects entered the food trucks, showed a weapon and stole cash. These robberies took place at the following food trucks on the following dates:

Pupuseria Luisa on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park

January 13 around 2 p.m.

Pupuseria y Taquiera Lupita Food Truck on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park

January 20 around 3 p.m.

Pupuseria Luisa on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park

January 27 around 4 p.m.

Vanessa's Pupuseria on Piney Branch Road

Thursday, February 2 around 5:05 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.