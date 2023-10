MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — There was an underground water main break near Newport Mill Middle School and Albert Einstein High School on Thursday evening.

Newport Mill Road is closed off between Stark St. and Mapleview Dr.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a post just after 5:10 p.m. that the water main break could possibly be affecting utilities, gas and electricity.